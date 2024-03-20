Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 22,082,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,834,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

