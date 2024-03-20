Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$558,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

