Vest Financial LLC Has $27.56 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,971 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 371,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,920. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

