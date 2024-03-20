Vest Financial LLC Purchases 305,866 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,866 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $969,370 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,416. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

