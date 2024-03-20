Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,090. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.