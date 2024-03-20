Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $114,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. 1,189,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

