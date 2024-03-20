Vest Financial LLC Buys 12,423 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,677. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

