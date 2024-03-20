iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Lifted by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,299 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.