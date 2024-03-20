Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,741 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Mueller Industries worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 700,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,080 shares of company stock worth $5,135,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

