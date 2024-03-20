iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.78

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 514264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.