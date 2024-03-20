Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.89

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 232229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

