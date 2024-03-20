X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.99

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 30749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

