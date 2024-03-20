WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.57

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 156881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

