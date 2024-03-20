X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.47

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 91656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

