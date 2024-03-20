Acala Token Market Capitalization Tops $179.82 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $179.82 million and $29.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006264 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.73 or 0.99551526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010481 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00158295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.18259099 USD and is up 14.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $29,373,779.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

