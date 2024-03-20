Polymesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $402.05 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $162.80 million and approximately $402.05 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,035,323,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,035,029,944.868305 with 832,666,354.308412 in circulation. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

