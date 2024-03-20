Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.78

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 277522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

