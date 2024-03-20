Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.41

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 774362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after buying an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.