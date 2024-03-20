Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.03

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 46283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,389 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 792,397 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

