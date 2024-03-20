Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.24

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.73, with a volume of 215706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

