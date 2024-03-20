SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.40

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 39556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $732.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,719,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,312,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,573,000.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.