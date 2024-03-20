iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 449500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

