Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.38

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 357651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

