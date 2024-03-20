Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.35

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 369223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after buying an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,314,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,222 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

