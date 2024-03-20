Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.90

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 38106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

