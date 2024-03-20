OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.23

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 387324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

