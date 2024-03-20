Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.22

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 325533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus increased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.