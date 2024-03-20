Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.85

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 264389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 177,868 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Constellium by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Constellium by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,941 shares during the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

