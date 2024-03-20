Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.05

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

