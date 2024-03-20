PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 266588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.