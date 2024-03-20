First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.02

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 28582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $921.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.