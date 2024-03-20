First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.02

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 28582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $921.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3549 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
