Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.17

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 1099207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

