Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.20. 3,918,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,570,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

