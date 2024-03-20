Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Pentair comprises 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Pentair worth $32,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.85.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

