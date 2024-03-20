Vest Financial LLC Acquires 171,699 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,699 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,586. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

