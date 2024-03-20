Vest Financial LLC Purchases 109,521 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,521 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $30,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

