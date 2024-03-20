Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,722. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

