Vest Financial LLC Purchases 64,555 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 894,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,510. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.