Vest Financial LLC Purchases 180,974 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 4,034,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.44%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

