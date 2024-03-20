Vest Financial LLC Has $29.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,002 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amcor worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

