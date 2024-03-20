Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 936,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,423. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.