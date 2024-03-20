Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $6,957,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3,371.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

ECL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. 1,112,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,329. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $229.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

