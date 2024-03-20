Immutable X Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004321 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $114.22 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

