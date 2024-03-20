Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,672 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WBA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.