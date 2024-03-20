Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BEN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 3,861,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

