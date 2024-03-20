Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,832. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $606.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

