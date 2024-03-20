Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,059 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,430,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,292,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,482. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

