Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,975 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.22. 2,830,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,665. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $522.56. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

