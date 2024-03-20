BitTorrent-New Trading Down 20.4% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $72.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001860 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001526 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000126 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $89,894,265.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.