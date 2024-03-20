Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.04 billion and $597,634.60 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $200.54 or 0.00296186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.1036048 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $604,328.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.